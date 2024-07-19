UFC president Dana White, Hulk Hogan to take center stage on final day of Republican National Convention

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan and UFC president Dana White, two prominent figures in the sports world, will take the stage in support of former President Trump on the final night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday, Fox News has learned.

Reports last week said White, a longtime friend and vocal supporter of the former president, is set to speak just before Trump is expected to formally accept the GOP presidential nomination.

Support from White on Thursday follows his strong reaction to the assassination attempt on the former president that took place over the weekend at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“I’ve been saying this forever about this guy,” White said Monday during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“He is one of the toughest, most resilient human beings I’ve ever met in my life. And let me tell you what, everybody wants to act like a tough guy.… Well, when the s— goes down, you find out who tough guys are and who tough guys are not. This guy is the legitimate, ultimate American bad a– of all-time.”

White went on to explain that he was on a flight when the incident occurred, but he called Trump as soon as he landed.

“The guy takes a shot at him. He goes down. He stands up. And then he starts chanting to the crowd, ‘Fight, fight, fight.’ I literally was blown away. I called him as soon as I landed… and he was already home from the hospital, and we talked for like 30 minutes. I’m telling you, I have never known a human being like this in my life. He’s literally one of the toughest, most bad a– guys of all-time.”

In a post on social media immediately following the attempted assassination, White offered a preview of what his speech will entail.

“This image perfectly reflects EXACTLY the man I know Donald Trump to be,” White said, referencing the image of Trump raising his arm as he was crowded around by Secret Service.

“He is the toughest, most resilient, AMERICAN BAD A– on this planet. I hope the weak coward that shot him gets what he deserves, and I can’t WAIT to stand up on stage with him on Thursday and introduce him at the Republican National Convention and tell the WORLD exactly the character of the friend and man I KNOW!!”

Hulk Hogan is also expected to speak Thursday night.

In a post on social media following the assassination attempt, Hogan condemned the attack, calling it “deeply disturbing.”

“No President, past or present, should face such a horrific act,” he wrote in a post on Instagram. “Our thoughts and prayers are with President Trump, law enforcement and the Secret Service who bravely protect and uphold our shared values.”

