UFC president Dana White at odds with Conor McGregor over return to the octagon

UFC President Dana White has doubled down on his stance that Conor McGregor is not likely to step back into the octagon after a broken toe derailed his fight against Michael Chandler which was slated for earlier this summer.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday ahead of the season debut of the “Contender Series,” White clarified that McGregor would not make his long-awaited return this year, despite the fighter’s desire to make it happen.

“We talked, and he wants to fight,” White said, via ESPN. “We’ll figure it out. Not this year. He won’t fight this year.”

The remark prompted McGregor to respond on his own on social media.

“Ah Dana, December is the date,” he said in a post on X, according to the report. “Bring the calendar year home with a winning event! Come on now, what’s this? I am off to altitude next month to prepare. December! Tell Dana and UFC we want December! We deserve December!”

White was asked about McGregor’s target return date during an interview with SportsNet on Thursday, but his stance remained unmoved.

“You can imagine after I said that Conor was blowing me up going ‘I’m definitely fighting this year.’ When we get to a point where we’re setting a fight and I believe that a Conor McGregor fight is going to happen, I will announce it. As of right now, I believe that Conor will not fight this year.”

He continued, “Conor is saying he wants to fight in December. We’ll see how it plays out.”

McGregor has not fought since he lost to Dustin Poirier in 2021 after breaking his leg during the fight. He was slated to fight Chandler at UFC 303 back in June, but the fight was called off after he broke his toe during training.

“Man we were so f—ing super ready for this fight it is absolutely gut wrenching to take,” he wrote in a lengthy caption on Instagram at the time. “We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean.”

It remains unclear if Chandler will still be McGregor’s opponent when he does make his return.

