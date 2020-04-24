UFC plans three fights in Florida starting May 9

Dana White announced Friday that UFC 249 and two other fights will take place in Florida without fans after previously postponing the events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fights will take place in Jacksonville, Fla., at the VyStar Memorial Arena. The pay-per-view show will still be headlined by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje and will take play May 9.

White said only “essential personnel” will be in the arena.

“I can’t wait to deliver some great fights for the fans,” White said in a statement. “My team is ready to go and the fighters are excited to get back in there with these back-to-back events.”

UFC also plans to hold events on May 13 and May 16.

“The UFC organization is a renowned entertainment brand that’s presented a safe and sensible plan to use this Jacksonville location, and we are thrilled to have our city highlighted nationally,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said.

The UFC’s shows also received support from ESPN.

“Sports play an important role in people’s lives and can bring moments of escape in challenging times. We look forward to bringing UFC to fans again,” the network said in a statement.

The promotion said there will be a number of health and safety precautions taken for athletes and staff.

“All athletes and staff will be required to adhere to a number of precautionary measures, such as participating in advanced medical screenings and temperature checks and following social distancing guidelines,” the company said.

UFC has not held an event since March 14.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.