UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov urges fighters to avoid Colby Covington bouts after Jorge Masvidal’s arrest

Retired UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov urged welterweight fighters to avoid future fights with Colby Covington after his confrontation with Jorge Masvidal outside a Miami steakhouse earlier this week.

Covington is alleged to have insulted Masvidal’s children before Masvidal allegedly punched Covington outside the restaurant. Masvidal was arrested and faces aggravated battery and criminal mischief charges.

Nurmagomedov tweeted Thursday that insulting families is off limits and the punishment against Covington should come from other fighters.

“If you are stronger than someone inside the octagon, it does not mean that you can insult his children. No one has the right to insult someone’s family,” the statement said. “Once you have gone down this path, then be ready to back up your words.

“You were attacked by professional fighter, the same as you are, your own size, and you go press charges against him to the police?

“I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby, just don’t accept fights with him, let him sit without a fight, it will probably significantly affect him and all fighters who even think of insulting families, who is provoking the fighters to look for someone in restaurants to deal with him.”

An unnamed victim, who fractured a tooth, claimed Masvidal punched him twice in the face around 10:50 p.m. as he was leaving the restaurant, a police report says. The victim invoked a right under Marsy’s Law to protect personal information, Miami Beach Police Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez told Fox News Digital.

While the identity of the victim has yet to be revealed by authorities, Masvidal tagged Covington in a Twitter video post later that night, saying, “I’m from Dade County. You talk this s—, you gotta back it up. That’s how my city rolls, man.”

Video obtained by TMZ showed a large police presence outside the Miami Beach restaurant Papi Steak moments after the incident. In the video, Covington was reportedly heard saying, “He’s over here swinging, trying to come at me, and I ran … how would he know I’m here?”

Police said the unidentified victim exited Papi Steak and was walking northbound when Masvidal ran up from his left and sucker-punched him with a closed fist twice to the face. At least one of the punches was to his mouth and the other was to his left eye, the police report stated.

“You shouldn’t have been talking about our kids,” the unidentified person claimed Masvidal said.

The victim fractured his front left tooth and suffered an abrasion to his left wrist, police said. At the time of the incident, the victim told police Masvidal was wearing a blue surgical mask over his mouth, a hoodie raised over his head and sweatpants.

The victim said he was able to identify Masvidal by the sound of Masvidal’s voice and because his long curly hair was sticking out of the hoodie, the police report stated.

Covington defeated Masvidal at UFC 272 earlier this month.

Fox News’ David Aaro contributed to this report.