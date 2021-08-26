UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed Tuesday he was not a fan of the ring girls when he was fighting in the company.

Nurmagomedov bought the Russian mixed martial arts promotion Gorilla Fighting Championship and will rebrand it Eagle Fighting Championship. He said there will be no ring girls in his promotion.

“Look, I don’t want to offend anyone: Ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts. What is their function? I have a question. You can show that it is the second round on the screen,” he told reporters, via MMA Junkie.

“I realize that is a history (behind ring card girls). History knows many mistakes. We read history to avoid mistakes of the past in the future. If we look in the history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion. Dana White maybe likes it. Maybe you do, too. But my name is not Dana. My name is Khabib.”

The undefeated retired mixed martial artist said he wouldn’t feel comfortable seeing the scantily clad women in the cage, citing cultural differences.

“I sit with my father (at an event). Every person has his own preferences – the culture and values. I come to fight night (and) sit with my father. These (ring card girls) are passing by and showing people that it is the second round. But no one looks at the (round number). I feel uncomfortable with my father. I am not against it. If you want, you can do it. But don’t impose it to me. Do it aside. There are the designated places for it. I think we must not mix all of it. This is my (personal) opinion,” he added.

Nurmagomedov, a devout Muslim who was born in Russia, finished his UFC career undefeated.