UFC legend Chuck Liddell nixes any potential Jake Paul bout: 'He's not good enough to fight me'

UFC legend Chuck Liddell is at least one person who is uninterested in a fight with Jake Paul.

Liddell, who is set to be the referee in a fight against Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter in a celebrity boxing bout in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in July, told TMZ Sports on Friday he would “hurt” the YouTube star.

“He’s not good enough to fight me,” the 51-year-old told the gossip site. “It just doesn’t make sense for him. None of it makes sense for this guy. He’s going to risk getting hurt like that?”

Paul’s next bout, which could be on Showtime Sports, has not been set. Rumors about Liddell possibly being Paul’s opponent swirled when he responded to a disparaging tweet about Paul. The tweet called for UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya or Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight Paul.

Liddell was also mentioned by someone saying Paul should be shut up, and he tweeted he would be down, “ready anytime for that clown.”

The “Iceman” also clarified that he did not ask Paul for a photo after the personality’s latest fight. Liddell said it was Paul’s people or someone associated with the event who asked if he would take a picture.

Paul is undefeated in his short boxing career. He’s beaten Ali Eson Gib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren in between the ropes. He will be in his brother Logan’s corner when he fights Floyd Mayweather Jr. on June 6.