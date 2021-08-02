UFC fighter says he wants to literally kill an opponent in the octagon

UFC’s Sean Strickland (24-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC) thinks he can manage some serious brain damage.

And it sounds like he is already be dealing with side effects from a hit to the dome after he made a crazy comment that he’d be at peace with dying, or possibly killing someone, in the Octagon. Both outcomes still fall within the context of UFC rules, of course.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“If I killed somebody in the ring, it’d f–ing make me very happy,” said the UFC fighter, in an interview with TMZ Sports ahead of his fight against Uriah Hall.

The unhinged comments are bad news for the rest of the UFC … because Strickland sure knows how to fight.

The comments were telling of his fervor in his fight against Hall (17-10 MMA, 10-8 UFC), a fight which the faux Ivan Drago won easily. Strickland pummeled the Middleweight fighter on Saturday night and reduced him to a punching bag with arms en route to a win via unanimous decision.

“Oh, I love it. Absolutely. But, I’m okay, I accept that. Like, if Uriah hits me and maybe I have a brain aneurysm and die, you’ll hear me saying, ‘I’m okay, that’s a good death,'” said Strickland.

“We’re all going to die sometime. You know, might as well end in a good way. We’re all going to the same place, man. It’s either gonna be then or now. Just enjoy it.”

After defeating the 37-year-old Hall as part of UFC 33: Victory In Vegas, Strickland is now enjoying a five-fight overall win streak, at the cost of Hall’s own 4-fight streak. Strickland hopes that a potential bout against Israel “the Last Stylebender” Adesanya (21-1-0 MMA) may be in consideration after defeating Uriah.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stylebender suffered his first loss against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 in March, then returned to UFC 263 to defeat Marvin Vettori in a rematch.