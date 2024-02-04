UFC fighter Renato Moicano calls on America to clean up its act: ‘Something is f—ing wrong’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Brazilian UFC fighter Renato Moicano implored the U.S. to get its act together in a wild post-fight rant following his victory over Drew Dober on Saturday night.

Moicano topped Dober via decision to win the 18th fight of his career. After the bout, he went on a roller coaster of a tangent as he talked to Daniel Cormier.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I love you f—ing America. I’m not American but I will be,” he said. “My green card is three years, in two years I will be a f—ing American. After I’m done with fighting, I will serve as a police officer. I want to be on the SWAT team, and I want to f—ing kill the bad guys. Make no mistake. There is right and there is f—ing wrong and people are forgetting that. People are going crazy.

“That’s why I want more kids, I want people to go to church, I want people to respect the f—ing the law because otherwise this great country in the world is going to be a third world country. I don’t want that, mother—-er. Something is f—ing wrong in America, and I want mother—-ers to fix it right now.”

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Moicano also mentioned how his 62-year-old father got his partner pregnant and planned on getting his own wife pregnant again.

The 34-year-old trains out of Coconut Creek, Florida.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He called out Benil Dariush on X as his next potential fight.