UFC fighter Renato Moicano calls on America to clean up its act: ‘Something is f—ing wrong’
Brazilian UFC fighter Renato Moicano implored the U.S. to get its act together in a wild post-fight rant following his victory over Drew Dober on Saturday night.
Moicano topped Dober via decision to win the 18th fight of his career. After the bout, he went on a roller coaster of a tangent as he talked to Daniel Cormier.
“I love you f—ing America. I’m not American but I will be,” he said. “My green card is three years, in two years I will be a f—ing American. After I’m done with fighting, I will serve as a police officer. I want to be on the SWAT team, and I want to f—ing kill the bad guys. Make no mistake. There is right and there is f—ing wrong and people are forgetting that. People are going crazy.
“That’s why I want more kids, I want people to go to church, I want people to respect the f—ing the law because otherwise this great country in the world is going to be a third world country. I don’t want that, mother—-er. Something is f—ing wrong in America, and I want mother—-ers to fix it right now.”
Moicano also mentioned how his 62-year-old father got his partner pregnant and planned on getting his own wife pregnant again.
The 34-year-old trains out of Coconut Creek, Florida.
He called out Benil Dariush on X as his next potential fight.