UFC fighter Kevin Holland celebrates victory with Trump after he appeared to snap opponent’s arm

Kevin Holland came into UFC 302 in search of a win to snap his two-fight losing streak.

The middleweight fighter was knocked down in the first round by his opponent, Michal Oleksiejczuk, within the first few seconds. Somehow, Holland was able to recover and put Oleksiejczuk in an armbar. Holland submitted his opponent and won the fight.

“Dude cracked me with a good shot, somehow we ended up on the ground, left his arm in a little too far. You know what they say, either too out or too in,” Holland said after the fight, via Yahoo Sports.

“Just like a regular class in jiu-jitsu, I was trying not to go too hard and then I realized he wasn’t going to tap, so I hugged him a couple times. But overall, Chihuahua got the pit bull out of there.”

Not only did he win, but he appeared to snap Oleksiejczuk’s arm in the process. Holland, then, celebrated the victory by hopping over the Octagon and shaking the hand of former President Trump.

Trump was in attendance at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It was one of his first public appearances since he was found guilty of 34 counts in a New York criminal trial. Holland shook with the former president and then Dana White’s hand before going back into the cage.

The former president was met with a thunderous applause as he walked into the arena earlier in the night.

For Holland, it was his first victory since defeating Michael Chiesa via submission in July 2023. He then lost to Jack Della Maddalena and Michael Page.

