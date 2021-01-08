UFC fighter Irwin Rivera told officers 'higher power' told him to stab sisters: report

UFC fighter Irwin Rivera’s arrest report detailed the gruesome scene Florida officers came upon and the bizarre statements the mixed martial artist gave to arresting officers.

According to the arrest report obtained by TMZ Sports, officers responded to a call in Boynton Beach. The responding officers arriving on the scene found a young woman, 22, covered in blood on the roadway and another woman, 33, inside the home. Both women were reportedly suffering from stab wounds. Neither woman was identified.

Responding officers searched the area and eventually found Rivera with his clothes covered in blood. The UFC fighter told officers “I killed my sisters,” according to the report.

Police said Irwin admitted to “stabbing both of his sisters” with a “brass knuckle knife.” Officers said that Irwin told them he did it because “it was his purpose, which he was told to by a higher power.”

Rivera was booked into custody at 12:08 p.m. on Thursday at the Main Detention Center in West Palm Beach, according to online arrest records from the Palm Beach County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder. There was no bond information posted as of yet.

The UFC put out a statement regarding Rivera’s situation. A UFC official stated that Rivera’s career will be on hold pending an investigation.

“UFC is aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behavior consistent with mental health issues,” the UFC said in a statement. “The allegations are extremely troubling and the organization is currently gathering additional information. The investigation is ongoing and any potential next steps including disciplinary action or medical attention will be determined upon the conclusion. Furthermore, UFC has informed Rivera’s management that he will not be offered a bout at this time.”

Rivera was set to have a fight in March. He wasn’t fought since October.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.