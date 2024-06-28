UFC fighter Igor Severino suspended nine months, fined after biting opponent during fight: report

Igor Severino, the Brazilian mixed martial artist who was disqualified from a UFC fight in March after he bit into his opponent’s arm, was suspended for nine months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission this week.

Severino’s UFC debut was cut short when his fight against Andre Lima was called off early in the second round after he appeared to bite the inside of Lima’s arm.

He was disqualified without warning, and UFC president Dana White later confirmed that Severino had been released from the league because of the incident.

“Those were two up-and-coming undefeated fighters,” White told ESPN at the time. “If you get frustrated and want out of the fight, there are plenty of ways to do it, but the worst thing u can do is bite your opponent. Now, you get cut and lose the biggest opportunity of your life. Not to mention, he’s going to have real problems with the NSAC.”

The extent of those “problems” was made a reality this week.

MMAJunkie reported Tuesday that Severino has received a nine-month suspension and a $2,000 fine from the NSAC. The suspension was retroactive, meaning he will be out of the octagon until December 23.

Shortly after the fight, Severino gave an interview to MMAJunkie where he explained that he did not remember the incident.

“I remember everything that was happening until I got hit with something really hard,” he said, via ESPN. “I watched the video later, and I thought it was an elbow. From there, I was on autopilot. I don’t remember anything. I’ve never done anything outside the barriers of the sport. To me, I couldn’t comprehend what’s going on.”

Severino made a plea to return, but it remains unclear whether White will reconsider after his suspension is lifted.

“I know things look pretty bad for me right now and I just want people to see the person that I am,” he said in March. “Please just let me have a career again. Please give me a chance to come back and redeem myself. Please let me show you all who I really am.”

