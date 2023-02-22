UFC fighter Dustin Poirier slaps heckler at Mardi Gras parade over sign disrespecting wife

UFC fighter Dustin Poirier lashed out at a man at Mardi Gras parade in Youngsville, Louisiana, over the weekend after he held up a sign in Poirier’s face referencing a comment rival Conor McGregor made about his wife before their UFC 264 fight in 2021.

Poirier, 34, and his wife, Jolie, were in the parade on Saturday when a man holding a sign that read “Hey Dustin, your wife’s in my DM’s'” approached the vehicle they were riding in.

The sign, inspired by the viral remark that McGregor made before their trilogy fight, did not sit well with Poirier.

Poirier ushered the man to approach the Jeep he was in, and when the heckler stuck his arm out, seemingly for a high-five, the UFC fighter slapped at him.

The man boldly flipped Poirier off as the vehicle drove off, prompting the fighter to try and jump out the car and go after him.

His wife could be seen holding back.

Several pros took to social media to commend Poirier’s actions.

Poirer last topped Michael Chandler at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York City in November. He moved to 21-6 after the lightweight bout.