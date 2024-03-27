UFC fighter Andre Lima feels ‘sad’ for opponent after he was released following biting incident

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

UFC fighter Andre Lima was on the receiving end of a bizarre incident during his bout against Igor Severino on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Severino bit Lima in the early stages of the second round of their flyweight fight. The bout was stopped and Lima was awarded the victory as he showed the world where he was bitten. Severino was later released over the bite.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Lima admitted Monday he feels bad Severino was cut. It was both competitors’ first UFC fight after competing in Dana White’s Contender Series for a shot at earning a spot in the company.

“I feel so sorry, to be honest,” he told TMZ Sports. “I’m sad for him because he came from the same thing, the struggle like I did. He has a family… bright future.

“I feel so much for him because I know the same journey I have, he has too. I feel bad for him.”

RISING UFC STAR MICHAEL ‘VENOM’ PAGE TALKS UNCONVENTIONAL STYLE THAT ANGERS SOME IN FIGHT COMMUNITY

The bite actually paid off for Lima in more ways than one.

He earned his first victory in the UFC and remained undefeated in his professional MMA career after competing in Spartacus MMA, R1FS and LFA before reaching the pinnacle of the fight game. He also earned a massive bonus for his troubles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lima got a tattoo around the bite mark immediately after the fight and revealed he was going to get a bonus. White responded on his own Instagram Stories that he was going to give him a $25,000 bonus but upped it to $50,000.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.