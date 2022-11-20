UFC Fight Night 215 headliner canceled at last minute due to undisclosed Derrick Lewis illness

The UFC Fight Night 215 main event between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac was canceled Saturday shortly before it was scheduled to start, officials announced.

Saturday’s card had already started inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas when the event was called off.

Lewis had to withdraw due to a “non-COVID, non-weight-cutting illness,” cageside commentator Brendan Fitzgerald said.

Lewis appeared relatively healthy during the week leading up to the bout. He also had a successful weigh-in Friday.

Spivac (15-3) would have appeared in his first UFC main event.

The heavyweight has compiled a 6-3 record inside the octagon.

Entering this week, Spivac had won five of six bouts.

Also on Saturday, Miles John suggested his coach, James Krause, was suspended.

“My coach last night at the dinner table got pulled, and they said the UFC was suspending him,” Johns said in a post-match interview.

Johns’ coach is former UFC fighter James Krause, who once claimed that he makes “more money on gambling on MMA” than anything else.

The health of UFC fighters was highlighted recently when the death of former UFC star Anthony Johnson was announced Sunday. The 38-year-old had been ill for more than a year, a Bellator MMA spokesperson told The Associated Press.

As a result of the cancellation, the light heavyweight co-main event between Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba was elevated to the main event and will remain three rounds, according to officials.

If Lewis had been able to go, it would have marked his third appearance of the year. He suffered knockout losses in his last two fights.