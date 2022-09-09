UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev comes in overweight, puts fight with Nate Diaz in jeopardy

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just one day before UFC 279 in Las Vegas, Khamzat Chimaev, who is set to face Nate Diaz in the main event, was too heavy at weigh-in Friday.

Chimaev came in at 178 1/2 pounds, which is 7 1/2 pounds heavier than his 171-pound limit in the welterweight class.

Diaz weighed in perfectly at 171 pounds. Chimaev is putting the fight at UFC Apex in jeopardy.

Chimaev, a 28-year-old who is undefeated at 11-0-0 in his UFC career, is set to face Diaz, who is in his final fight on his current contract. At 37 years old, it’s unclear whether Diaz will be back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chimaev is a heavy favorite to win this matchup. Fox Bet has him at -1000 (bet $1000 to win $100). So this is a big problem, and Chimaev needs to cut that weight in time for Saturday’s final weigh-in.

JAKE PAUL TO FIGHT FORMER UFC MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION ANDERSON SILVA: REPORT

Is it impossible? No. It’s been done before, and Chimaev shrugged his shoulders when his weight came in. He even posted a joke on his Twitter account.

Chimaev has had a tumultuous week leading into this fight. Paulo Costa, a middleweight fighter, got into a verbal altercation with Chimaev Wednesday. Then, during the UFC 279 news conference, Chimaev kicked Kevin Holland, who is scheduled to fight Daniel Rodriguez on the card Saturday. UFC canceled the news conference immediately after the fight was broken up.

SHAQ PALS AROUND WITH HASBULLA MAGOMEDOV IN AUSTRALIA: ‘ALMOST KNOCKED ME OUT’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If this fight doesn’t go on, then the bout between Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang, who also fight welterweight, will be the main event as it is scheduled as a co-main event at the moment. Both fighters weighed in at 170 1/2 .