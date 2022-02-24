UEFA to move Champions League final from Russia amid invasion of Ukraine: reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is holding an extraordinary meeting on Friday where it is expected that it will announce that this year’s Champions League final will be moved from Saint Petersburg as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to multiple reports.

UEFA released a statement on Thursday condemning Russia’s wide-ranging attacks on Ukraine, adding that it stands “resolute in our solidarity with the football community in Ukraine.”

“UEFA shares the international community’s significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine,” the statement began. “As the governing body of European football, UEFA is working tirelessly to develop and promote football according to common European values such as peace and respect for human rights, in the spirit of the Olympic Charter.”

It continued: “We remain resolute in our solidarity with the football community in Ukraine and stand ready to extend our hand to the Ukrainian people . We are dealing with this situation with the utmost seriousness and urgency. Decisions will be taken by the UEFA Executive Committee and announced tomorrow.”

Sources told Reuters and other outlets that UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin called an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee on Friday morning and is expected to agree on moving the final, which was set to be held at Gazprom Stadium on May 28.

The British government and fan groups have already called for the final not to be played in St. Petersburg, where the stadium is sponsored by Gazprom, a Russian state-owned energy company.

FC Schalke, which is also sponsored by Gazprom, also announced Thursday that the company’s logo was being removed from its jerseys.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.