UEFA Champions League yet to break deep Russia ties despite Ukraine invasion

As the international community comes together in opposition to Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, a Kremlin-owned energy company continues to play a high-profile role in a premier European soccer competition.

The Union of European Football Associations Champions League, holds an annual tournament for the top teams across the continent. One of the UEFA’s major sponsors is Gazprom, which has played a significant role in Russia’s conflict with its neighbor.

Additionally, this year’s Champions League final is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg, Russia, at the Gazprom Arena. As of now, there are no known plans to change that or the UEFA’s relationship with the state-owned company.

“UEFA will continue to closely monitor the situation. We have no further comments to make on the topic at this stage,” the organization said in a statement to Fox News Digital in response to questions about Gazprom’s sponsorship and whether the final will be moved out of Russia.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and other top officials discussed the Ukraine crisis on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press.

In recent months, Russia has used Gazprom to cut natural gas to Ukraine. In January, it reduced its daily transport of gas via Ukraine to Europe to a two-year low of about 50 million cubic meters. Sergiy Makogon, head of Ukraine’s gas transmissions operator, said this was far lower than the agreed upon 109.6 million cubic millimeters, and that Gazprom did not give a reason for the change, Reuters reported.

Gazprom’s deal from 2018 to 2021 sent more than U.S. $45 million per season to UEFA, according to SportBusiness Sponsorship.

In May 2021, Gazprom expanded its UEFA sponsorship to include national team competitions.

Gazprom’s presence in the European soccer world extends beyond the UEFA Champions League, as they also sponsor two European teams outside of Russia, Germany’s FC Schalke 04 and Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade.

Neither the German team nor the Serbian club responded to Fox News’ questions about their relationships with Gazprom, but the German government announced this week that they are taking action that significantly impacts the Russian energy company.

Germany has halted the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is owned by a subsidiary of Gazprom. That pipeline would allow Russia to transport natural gas directly to Germany and avoid Ukraine altogether. Germany made the decision after Russian troops crossed the Ukrainian border earlier this week.

Germany had up until now resisted calls to stop the pipeline.

“The situation now is fundamentally different,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday.

The British government is pressing for the Champions League final to be moved out of St. Petersburg.

“It’s absolutely vital in this critical moment that President Putin understands that what he is doing is going to be a disaster for Russia,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons Tuesday.

“He is going to end up with … a Russia that is more isolated, a Russia that has pariah status, no chance of holding football tournaments in a Russia that invades sovereign countries,” Johnson said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.