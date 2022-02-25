FOX Sports 

UEFA Champions League final to be held in Paris, not Russia, amid Ukraine invasion

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The UEFA Champions League, one of the top soccer club competitions in the world, will host its final in Paris instead of St. Petersburg, Russia.

The Associated Press and The Times of London first reported the news, which follows Russia’s war on Ukraine.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

The final, a showcase event capping a tournament featuring the top soccer clubs across Europe, was scheduled to take place at St. Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena. After intense public pressure, UEFA is moving the game to the Stade de France.

The Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg was designated to host the UEFA Champions League final in May.
(OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images)

“UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis,” the association said in a statement.

The Stade de France last hosted the UEFA Champion’s League final in May 2006, when Barcelona defeated Arsenal.
(GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

UEFA has been under scrutiny for its ties to Russia, including a lucrative sponsorship with Russia state-owned energy company Gazprom.

Juan Cuadrado of Juventus in action against Jaroslav Rakitskij of Zenit St. Petersburg during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Zenit St. Petersburg and Juventus at Gazprom Arena on Oct. 20, 2021, in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
(Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a multifront invasion of Ukraine this week.