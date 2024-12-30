UConn’s Jim Mora warns schools to ‘think hard before you tamper with our players’

UConn Huskies head football coach Jim Mora called out other schools on Monday for allegedly trying to tamper with his players after the team won the Fenway Bowl.

Mora fired the message on social media with a picture of him near the trophy for winning the bowl game. The Huskies topped the North Carolina Tar Heels, 27-14, and finished the season with a 9-4 record.

“A simple note to the schools and coaches that have blatantly broken @NCAAFootball rules by tampering with our players in the last 24 hours,” Mora wrote on X. “We do know who you are, we will pursue all avenues to hold you accountable. We are excited that we’ve built a program where coaches have to cheat to beat us and we will protect that program.

“Think hard before you tamper with our players.”

The transfer portal has been a source of contention with coaches over the last few years.

Antonio Pierce was hit with an eight-year show-cause order over violations as an assistant coach at Arizona State, including tampering with a player who was at another school. Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders were accused of tampering.

On the reverse side, Former Washington State coach Jake Dickert said that in 2022 there was “more tampering going on than you could ever imagine. UAB head coach Trent Dilfer warned other schools 2023 against tampering with players in the transfer portal.

The NCAA has been called on to do more when it comes to rules and regulations over the transfer portal and name, image and likeness.