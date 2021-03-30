UConn's Geno Auriemma on LeBron James' reaction to no-call at end of Baylor game

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma was unconcerned about the late no-call at the end of his team’s victory over Baylor in their NCAA Tournament matchup on Monday night.

While it appeared Baylor’s DiJonai Carrington was fouled trying to give the Lady Bears a lead with a few seconds left in the game, the referees did not blow the whistle. LeBron James was among those who thought a foul should have been called at that moment.

“Cmon man!!! That was a FOUL!!” he tweeted.

Auriemma was asked about some of the reactions to the no-call.

“I don’t think LeBron has ever won a game on a bad call by the other team, by the other officials…I probably doubt that in his career he’s ever won a game and decided to give it back because he looked at it and went ‘that was a foul,’” he told reporters after the game.

Auriemma then gave an example of a time in the game when he thought freshman Paige Bueckers was fouled by a Baylor player. He said when he asked the official, they replied: “I don’t know.”

Carrington was unhappy with the lack of a call at the moment as well.

“You can’t swallow your whistle when the game is on the line,” Carrington tweeted. “Film does not lie.”

She told reporters: “I personally don’t see it as (a) controversial call. I already saw it on the replay. One girl fouled me on my face and one girl fouled me on the arm.”

UConn won 69-67 and will be in the Final Four for the 13th straight time. The Huskies have 11 NCAA championships but haven’t won since 2016. UConn is two wins away from ending that drought.