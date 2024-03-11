UConn’s Dan Hurley gets into heated confrontation with fans after win over Providence

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley appeared to get into a heated confrontation with fans after the No. 1-ranked Huskies defeated Providence, 74-60, on the road.

After the game was over, Hurley was leaving the floor but was seen in a video yelling back at fans.

“Look at this guy, come here, come right here, you’ll get hurt,” Hurley was seen saying. An official who was around Hurley told the coach something and he stopped talking to the crowd.

Hurley explained the incident when talking with reporters.

“You shouldn’t be yelling at me when you’re down 20,” he said, via the Hartford Courant. “You should just wait for the game to be over and walk out. If he wasn’t barking at me, I wouldn’t have said anything to him.… You shouldn’t be running your mouth at that point in the game. Just get out of here. Just go.”

Hurley had another controversy with Creighton fans last month. He was upset with the court-storming Bluejays supporters and was seen on a video threatening to “knock out” a fan.

The defending national champions have a target on their back with every school trying to be the one to knock them down a peg. But they’ve risen to the challenge and wrapped up the regular season with a 29-3 record overall.

The Huskies are 18-2 against Big East opponents. Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer were All-Conference First Team selections after the year they’ve had.

The conference tournament begins on Wednesday. UConn will face off against the winner of Butler and Xavier.

