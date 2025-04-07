UConn coach Geno Auriemma’s 3-word message to Paige Bueckers in emotional embrace after winning championship

Paige Bueckers is finally a champion.

After making each Final Four of her illustrious career but never reaching the mountaintop, her final game at UConn ended with a national title.

The Huskies earned their 12th title on Sunday with an 82-59 victory over the reigning champion South Carolina Gamecocks.

It’s UConn’s first title since 2015, ending their longest drought since winning their first title in 1995.

Bueckers was taken out of the game with 1:32 to go in the game, and she couldn’t hold her emotions as she shared a long hug with head coach Geno Auriemma.

Auriemma was asked by ESPN after the game what he said to his star player, and he kept it simple while holding back tears himself.

“I love you,” he said. “That’s all you can say.”

Bueckers was later asked what she said back to her coach.

“I told him I hate him,” she joked.

It’s been a roller coaster for Bueckers, whose career 19.9 points per game is the most in UConn history, which has elite alumni. But she tore her ACL in 2022, forcing her to miss the entire season.

Bueckers was part of the only team in UConn history to lose a national title game before she suffered the injury, and they didn’t get out of the Final Four last year.

But on Sunday, she dropped 17 points en route to finally winning it all.

Bueckers also holds the UConn record for the most points scored in March Madness throughout a career, a mark that ranks third all-time.

