UCLA’s Maya Brady hits two home runs in Women’s CWS game, receives praise from famous uncle

UCLA Bruins softball standout Maya Brady received big praise from her superstar uncle on Monday following her two-home run performance against Oklahoma in the Women’s College World Series.

Brady’s two home runs in the first game against Oklahoma kept the Bruins alive in the tournament. She had five RBI as well in the 7-3 victory.

Tom Brady, Maya’s uncle, tweeted about his niece’s success, saying: “Must run in the family (Sorry mom!)”

Maya Brady’s teammate Delanie Wisz also homered and scored three times. UCLA pitcher Megan Farimo got the win in the first game, and Holly Azevedo picked up the save. Brady hit her first home run in the third inning and again in the seventh.

Brady, a redshirt sophomore, is the daughter of Maureen Brady.

The Bruins needed to beat the Sooners again to keep their hopes alive, but Oklahoma would respond in a big way.

Oklahoma dropped 15 runs on UCLA in Game 2. Each of the team’s first three batters reached base in the first inning, which was followed by a Tiare Jennings home run. Jocelyn Aho would follow in the second inning with a home run and finish 4-for-4 with two dingers and seven RBI.

Oklahoma will now wait for the winner of Oklahoma State and Texas for the championship series matchup. The series begins Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.