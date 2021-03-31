UCLA shocks Michigan in Elite Eight, advances to NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four

UCLA advanced to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four on Tuesday night, shocking top-seeded Michigan to win the East Regional Final, 51-49.

It will the Bruins’ first trip to the Final Four since 2008. This time, the Bruins did it as a First Four team and as a No. 11 seed. They are the first double-digit seed to make the Final Four since Loyola-Chicago made its magical run to the Final Four in 2018.

UCLA will get a chance to end Gonzaga’s undefeated season next as they will meet in the Final Four.

Johnny Juzang came out with the hot hand for the Bruins. He led all scorers with 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting. He added two rebounds. Tyger Campbell was the other Bruins player in double figures with 11 points. He also had two assists. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added four points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

All of UCLA’s points came from its starters. The Bruins had no points from their bench players.

Michigan missed its final eight shots to end the game, including three consecutive three-point tries.

Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 11 points and eight rebounds. Eli Brooks and Brandon Johns Jr. had eight points each.

It will be UCLA coach Mick Cronin’s first Final Four appearance.

UCLA last won a championship in 1995. The Jim Harrick-led squad had six NBA players on that squad, including Ed O’Bannon, Tyus Edney, Charles O’Bannon, George Zidek, Toby Bailey and J.R. Henderson.

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four is now officially set. Each game will take place Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. No. 1 Baylor will play No. 2 Houston at 5:14 p.m. ET. No. 1 Gonzaga will play No. 11 UCLA at 8:34 p.m. ET.