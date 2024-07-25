UCLA football coach DeShaun Foster goes viral after awkward Big Ten media day speech

New UCLA football head coach DeShaun Foster could not curb the nerves he felt at Big Ten media day on Wednesday in what has now become a viral appearance at the podium.

It is not only a new era for UCLA with Foster in place, but they are making the move to the Big Ten after the Pac-12 dissolved. However, this first moment is one Foster and Bruins fans alike want to forget, as the former NFL running back stumbled over his words and made things a bit awkward during his opening statement.

Foster began his statement by talking about UCLA joining the conference, while pointing out the many achievements the university has. After that, Foster seemingly did not know where to go.

“I’m sure you guys don’t know too much about UCLA, our football program, but we’re in LA,” Foster said, followed by a long pause. “It’s us and USC. We, umm…”

Again, Foster paused, and things got even more awkward as he had a nervous laugh to fill the silence.

“I’m just basically excited, really,” Foster managed to get out. “That’s it.”

As moments like these usually do, it went viral all over social media on Wednesday, as college football fans were criticizing Foster left and right.

“Omg they’re going 2-10,” one X user said.

Another added, “It’s almost like he saw a ghost in the audience, or something.”

Foster may not have said the right thing during that big moment, but CBS Sports reports him being playful about what he knew was on social media hours after the speech.

“I’ll probably get on Twitter and see some jokes later,” he said, adding that he would rather answer reporter’s questions than him speak during the 15 minutes each coach had at that time.

“I’m just not a rah, rah guy,” Foster added. “You don’t get any points for being rah-rah, but I played football. I didn’t start coaching at 20. I played football in college at a high level. I got drafted playing football in the NFL for a few years at a high level and then I decided to coach. My path is way different than a lot of these other people that are coaching and up here doing all that stuff. Just like when I’m recruiting, it’s not a pitch. Do you understand? I’m not a car salesman.”

One thing Foster does know a ton about is UCLA, the program where he set multiple records, including rushing yards for a freshman. He was an All-American after rushing for 1,109 yards with 12 touchdowns in his senior year as well.

Foster eventually landed with the Carolina Panthers in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft.

Now as a coach, Foster is hoping that the results on the field for the Bruins make everyone forget about this speech.

The first game of the season will come on Aug. 31 when UCLA travels to face Hawaii.

