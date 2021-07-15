The UC Davis varsity baseball team was suspended and the coaching staff was placed on administrative leave over misconduct allegations, the school announced on Thursday.

“The review is expected to last for the first couple months of the fall quarter. At this time, it is too early to know definitively when team activities, including practice, may start. There will be updates as more information is available,” the university’s statement read.

The school also provided a link to counseling services on campus for those who were affected in the community. The resources include Student Health and Counseling Services and the Ombuds Office.

“The UC Davis Office of Compliance and Policy has a process for responding to allegations that protects the privacy of all parties during an investigation,” UC Davis spokesperson Melissa Lutz Blouin told FOX40.

“While it is premature to share information about the allegations right now, we will share additional information, to the extent possible, if the allegations are substantiated.”

Back in 2019, the school put an end to its student-run marching band following reports of hazing, bullying, sexual assault, and drug and alcohol use among band members.

The school said it will conduct a “thorough assessment to determine the best path forward to provide a safe and inclusive experience for all team members.”