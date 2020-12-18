UAB knocks off Marshall to win second Conference USA championship

UAB held off Marshall on Friday night to capture its second Conference USA championship in the last three seasons.

Blazers quarterback Tyler Johnston III threw a late touchdown pass to Trea Shropshire with about 4 minutes left to play in the game, expanding the lead. UAB would then force Marshall to turn the ball over on downs to finish off the game. UAB won 22-13.

Johnston finished the game 12-for-22 with 252 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Shropshire led all receivers in the game with five catches for 180 yards and a touchdown. Hayden Pittman caught Johnston’s other touchdown pass.

Blazers running back Spencer Brown rushed for 149 yards on 30 carries.

UAB’s defense was able to keep Grant Wells and Brenden Knox simmered down.

Wells was 8-for-23 with 138 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Tight end Xavier Gaines threw an interception to Blazers safety Grayson Cash toward the end of the first half.

Knox couldn’t get anything going on the ground. He had 67 rushing yards on 17 carries and no touchdowns. Gaines and Artie Henry each had a touchdown pass.

For the Blazers, their resurgence has continued. It wasn’t long ago when the school suspended the football program. The team was shut down after the 2014 season and returned in 2017.

Since then, UAB has won two conference titles. Since 2014, Marshall only has one.

The next step awaits both teams. It appears a bowl appearance will come for the schools.