Tyson Fury decides to ‘walk away’ from boxing three days after announcing comeback: ‘Bon voyage’

Three days after coming out of retirement to fight British boxer Derek Chisora, reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is once again calling it quits.

Fury posted to social media on his 34th birthday that after some “long hard conversations,” he is ready to hang up his gloves.

“Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations (I’ve finally) decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage,” Fury wrote.

In April, Fury indicated that his boxing career had come to an end following his sixth-round knockout of Dillian Whyte.

“I promised my lovely wife Paris of 14 years that, after the Wilder 3 fight, that would be it. And I meant it,” Fury said after the fight, according to ESPN. “We had a war. It was a great trilogy. And I meant that. But I got offered to fight at Wembley at home, and I believe that I deserved … that I owed it to the fans. I owed it to every person in the United Kingdom to come here and fight at Wembley.

“Now it’s all done. And I have to be a man of my word. And I think this is it. This might be the final curtain for ‘the Gypsy King.’ And what a way to go out!”

As is the tradition in boxing, Fury appeared to change his mind in June, saying he would return to the ring in some fashion. On Tuesday, Fury announced in a social media video that he would be returning to the ring for his third career fight with Chisora.

“I’ve decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies, one with Deontay Wilder, a second one with Derek Chisora,” Fury said in a video posted to social media. “I always said I would fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career.”

Fury is 32-0-1 in his career with 23 knockouts.

