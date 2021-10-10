Tyson Fury after win: Deontay Wilder an ‘idiot’ and a ‘sore loser’

Tyson Fury called Deontay Wilder an “idiot” and “sore loser” after their post-fight exchange in Las Vegas Saturday night.

Fury defeated Wilder with an 11th-round knockout, coming back from two knockdowns in one of the most entertaining of heavyweight fights, Yahoo Sports reports.

As the Gypsy King went over to say well done, Fury told Wilder he did not “want to show any sportsmanship or respect” to his opponent.

Yahoo Sports reports Wilder did not stay around the ring too long after the fight was finished.

When asked what he said to Wilder, Fury explained: “I just said, ‘Well done,’ and he said, ‘I don’t wanna show any sportsmanship or respect.’ I said, ‘No problem.’ Very surprised. Sore loser. Idiot.”

The pair put on a show for the crowd and those watching.

“It was a great fight tonight, it was worthy of any trilogy in the history of the sport,” Fury said, per Yahoo Sports. “Deontay Wilder’s a top fighter, he gave me a real run for my money. I always said I’m the best in the world and he’s second best. Don’t ever doubt me. When the chips are down I can always deliver.”