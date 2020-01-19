Tyreek Hill's grandparents will be able to watch Chiefs play in AFC title game thanks to fan

Sports have the ability to bring strangers closer together and the camaraderie among Kansas City Chiefs fans was on full display Friday.

Severe winter weather struck the Midwest in the days leading up to the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans and caused more than 100 flight cancellations out of St. Louis-Lambert International Airport on Friday night, according to FOX 2 St. Louis.

CHIEFS VS. TITANS: 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

The cancellations meant that Tyreek Hill’s grandparents couldn’t get across Missouri to see the wide receiver play in the conference championship. However, one fan came to the rescue.

Dave Fearn offered to drive Hill’s grandparents across the state in the icy weather. Fearn was heading that way to see the game as well.

Dakota Fearn, Dave’s son, told FOX 4 Kansas City that his father won the tickets to the game in a bet with his friends over the Chiefs-Houston Texans game just days prior.

CHIEFS’ TYRANN MATHIEU EXPLAINS WHAT IT’S LIKE TO TACKLE TITANS’ DERRICK HENRY

“Due to flight cancellations on the way to #KC for the #AFCChampionship, ended up meeting Tyreek Hill’s (@cheetah) grandparents in St. Louis. Worried they were gonna miss the flight and the game tomorrow, he drove them to KC,” Dakota Fearn tweeted Saturday.

Hill thanked Dave Fearn on Twitter for his generosity.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The game isn’t expected to be affected by weather Sunday. But the temperature at Arrowhead Stadium isn’t expected to climb above 20 degrees.