Tyreek Hill's first impression of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes: 'I thought he was trash'

If you told Tyreek Hill, when the Kansas City Chiefs first drafted Patrick Mahomes in 2017, that he would bring home a Super Bowl championship just three years later, he would have strongly disagreed with you.

Hill, who is on track to have one of his best seasons yet, recalled the first time he saw Mahomes at training camp and just how unimpressed he was with the rookie’s ability.

“I thought he was trash,” Hill said during an interview with Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” on Tuesday. “I ain’t gonna cap.”

He explained: “When he first got there I was like, this is who y’all drafted right here? This is who y’all drafted? Hey but look, he proved me into a whole complete, I don’t know. That second year, like his quarterback mechanics were different. It was like he was spending more time with his quarterback coach, spending more time with Coach Reid, like learning the offense. Dude was like different.”

Mahomes certainly proved Hill wrong.

After getting drafted No. 10 overall in the 2017 draft, Mahomes only played one game his rookie year, where he led the Chiefs to a 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos.

He was named starter the following year after Alex Smith was traded to the Washington Football Team and was eventually named league MVP after throwing 5,097 yards for 50 touchdowns — second in NFL history behind Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger.

His biggest accomplishment yet has been winning the Super Bowl in February, where he was also named Super Bowl MVP.