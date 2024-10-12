Tyreek Hill jokes about Tua Tagovailoa running the ball upon concussion return: ‘Who gone call the next play’

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made a joke on social media about his quarterback amid major brain health concerns.

Hill made a post on X on Friday that joked about Tua Tagovailoa’s ability to call plays in response to an X user who had proposed the quarterback try a dangerous play if he returns from his latest concussion.

The X user, known as Coach Fuller, proposed that Tagovailoa run the ball on a designed quarterback run if the quarterback returns from the third concussion of his NFL career.

But for Hill, the idea was light enough to respond with a joke.

“Who gone call the next play,” Hill wrote in an X response to the proposal.

Just a few hours after making the joke, Hill claimed that his account was under review. The social media platform’s review process happens when a post is reported for abusive content by a large amount of users.

“They put my account under review because of my last tweet,” Hill wrote in another post.

Many X users, some of whom are Dolphins fans, had mixed responses to Hill’s comments.

On Sept. 12, Tagovailoa was hit by Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a game against the Buffalo Bills, collapsed to the turf in pain and showed signs of a traumatic brain injury, according to multiple experts. Tagovailoa’s history of brain injuries includes two in the span of one month in the 2022 season.

Tagovailoa’s arms froze in what neurologists refer to as the “fencing response,” a sign of head trauma.

Tagovailoa is currently on the team’s injured reserve. Some former players and media pundits have called for him to retire after he suffered his third concussion in three years. The quarterback previously suffered two concussions in the span of a single season in 2022.

His third concussion prompted cries from former NFL players to retire, including former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, Super Bowl champion kicker Lawrence Tynes of the New York Giants and Broncos Hall of Famer and current ESPN host Shannon Sharpe.

McDaniel told reporters this week that the quarterback will meet with brain health experts during the team’s bye week, because he still hasn’t cleared concussion protocol. When asked whether the team has been advised to hold Tagovailoa out longer even after he has been cleared to return, McDaniel said he has received “nothing negative” from experts.

Meanwhile, Hill has been the subject of multiple controversies for the Dolphins this year.

In the Dolphins’ last loss against the Tennssee Titans, Hill was seen patrolling the sideline as the Dolphins trailed the Titans by double digits, yelling at his coaches and teammates. McDaniel appeared to dismiss him during Hill’s rant. After the game, the coach felt the need to address the incident.

“I would expect him to be visibly upset at somebody,” McDaniel said after the Dolphins’ 31-12 loss. “A lot of times guys can be yelling at . . . He’s a leader and he wanted to do everything that he could to make sure the result wasn’t that. Within the locker room, there’s a lot of guys challenging each other, and we get an opportunity to see what we’re made of, for sure.”

Hill was infamously the focus of an incident involving the Miami-Dade Police Department in September when he was handcuffed and thrown to the ground by officers, who had pulled him over for reckless driving. Bodycam footage showed the incident and the extent to which Hill cooperated with the officers before he was put in handcuffs.

The officer who put Hill in handcuffs is 27-year veteran Danny Torres.

Torres has since been assigned to administrative duties. The Miami-Dade Police director placed Torres on paid administrative duty after she said she had reviewed the body camera footage from officers that day. Torres’ lawyers told Fox News Digital that they are demanding that the officer be reinstated immediately.

“We call for our client’s immediate reinstatement, and a complete, thorough and objective investigation, as Director Daniels has also advocated. Our client will not comment until this investigation is concluded and the facts are fully revealed,” the lawyers said in a statement.

After the incident, Hill called for the officer to be fired.

Hill and his lawyer, Julius B. Collins, entered a not-guilty plea to Hill’s two traffic citations that came from the confrontation, Collins previously told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview.

“At this moment, we don’t have any information whether or not laser radar or anything was used or whether or not he was pacing him or anything. So, with that, obviously we’re going to plead not guilty,” Collins said.

Whether Hill will catch another pass from Tagovailoa again remains to be seen, as the quarterback was set to meet with brain experts during the team’s week off this past week.

The team’s trainers and doctors could eventually clear Tagovailoa to return to the field. If that happens, he would need to make the decision about whether to keep playing.

If Tagovailoa is not able to pass concussion protocols for a third time in his NFL career, he could be forced to retire. If he retires, the Dolphins would have to pay out a huge chunk of his $212.4 million contract.

The contract, signed in July by Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, includes $167 million in guarantees. Tagovailoa has already made $43 million of that salary, and if he is medically forced into retirement, he will have a right to collect the remaining $124 million.

However, if he is cleared to return and chooses to retire anyway, he would forfeit that guaranteed money. He and the team would have to come to a settlement in that case.

Hill is currently signed to a four-year, $120,000,000 deal with the Dolphins, which he signed in 2022.

The Dolphins have not won a playoff game with the two players on the team. They have started this season 2-3 amid Tagovailoa’s absence since Week 2. They will return to the field on Oct. 20 in Indianapolis to take on the Colts.

