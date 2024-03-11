Tyreek Hill involved in altercation at Kevin Hart comedy event in Atlanta: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was reportedly involved in an alteration during Kevin Hart’s comedy event at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta on Friday night.

The incident allegedly began when Hill was grabbed by a woman who claimed the receiver was sitting in the seat she had paid for at Coca-Cola Roxy.

Hill did not get physical with the woman and simply tried to walk away from the situation, according to TMZ.

However, things escalated when the woman, this time with “a male companion,” started a verbal exchange with Hill’s friends. That turned into a physical altercation when the woman allegedly pushed someone from Hill’s group as tensions rose.

Security at the Coca-Cola Roxy stepped in before Cobb County Police Department officers responded to the scene.

Cobb County police reportedly reviewed thevideo of the altercation and found the woman was the aggressor in this case. In turn, she and the male companion were detained in handcuffs at the scene.

TMZ added that those who were involved in the incident with the man and woman did not want to cooperate with police and didn’t press any charges.

The Cobb County Police Department and Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital could not reach the Coca-Cola Roxy for confirmation of the altercation.

Since the NFL offseason began, Hill has been involved in numerous off-the-field situations, including a social media influencer claiming Hill broke her leg at his property last summer. An attorney representing Hill recently denied all allegations against his client.

Hill has also been involved in a divorce drama with his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, which he discussed this month on “The Pivot” podcast with Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder. Hill denied he was getting divorced and said the filing in Florida was a mistake.

This year hasn’t been a good start for Hill, whose home caught fire in what officials ruled was accidental and caused by a child. Helicopters outside his home appeared to show Hill upset while talking to Vaccaro.

Hill is coming off a career year in Miami, where he tallied 119 catches for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. He led the NFL in receiving yards and touchdown catches in 2023.

