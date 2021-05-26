Tyreek Hill blasted as ‘unrepentant domestic abuser’ for tone-deaf TikTok

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is being slammed online for a tone-deaf TikTok video showing him pretending to hit a woman repeatedly.

The brief clip, posted Monday, shows the 27-year-old Hill, who has a prior arrest for domestic violence and was also probed for allegedly hitting his son, making kung fu gestures with his hand as he approaches a woman in front of a mirror and mocks hitting her several times.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hill has reportedly been linked to Keeta Vaccaro, who appears to be the woman featured in the video. She is the sister of Saints star safety Kenny Vaccaro.

Hill posted laughing emojis along with the footage, but critics online weren’t as pleased.

“Ain’t no way Tyreek Hill actually filmed and posted this with his past lol,” one tweet read.

Others accused Hill of being a “piece of sh-t human with no self awareness” for sharing the footage with his nearly 1 million TikTok followers.

“Seems pretty self aware to me,” another tweet read. “He’s an unrepentant domestic abuser who is shielded from meaningful consequences because he’s good at sports, and he knows it.”

Hill was previously suspended by the Chiefs in April 2019 after a TV station aired a recording of a conversation between him and his then-fiancée, Crystal Espinal, discussing injuries to their 3-year-old son. A district attorney later declined to press charges in the child abuse probe, but said he believed the boy was hurt, although he couldn’t prove who was responsible.

Hill insisted he was innocent and Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt told ESPN in January 2020 that the speedy wideout was an “outstanding father” months after the team signed him to a three-year, $54 million extension.

In 2015, Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery for attacking Espinal while a student at Oklahoma State. He was dismissed from the team and later played at the University of West Alabama, where he underwent court-ordered counseling and performed mandated service work.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Attempts to reach a rep for the Chiefs were unsuccessful early Wednesday.