FOX Sports 

Tyrann Mathieu to sign with Saints: reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyrann Mathieu is reportedly set to sign a three-year contract with the New Orleans Saints this week after spending three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and winning one Super Bowl.

The deal is expected to be finalized later this week, the NFL Network reported. Mathieu would return to the city where he was born and the state where he excelled as a college football player at LSU.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts to a Chiefs defensive penalty during the third quarter near Ray-Ray McCloud #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Saints have not officially announced the deal. The team had been linked to Mathieu ahead of the NFL Draft. ESPN reported Mathieu had also spoken with the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to multiple reports, the deal is worth $33 million with about $18 million guaranteed.

New Orleans didn’t select a safety during the draft. The team lost Malcolm Jenkins and Marcus Williams during the offseason. Jenkins retired in the offseason, and Williams signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

DEREK STINGLEY JR AMPED TO GET STARTED WITH TEXANS, WHY HE MODELS HIS GAME AFTER PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAMER

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) warms up warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.
(Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mathieu was an All-American at LSU and won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the best defensive player in college football during the season.

He was a third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 and spent five years with the Cardinals. He played for the Houston Texans in 2018 and played for the Chiefs from 2019 to 2021.

Mathieu is a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection. He was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010s Team.

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) on the sidelines in the fourth quarter of an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
(Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New Orleans was 9-8 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time in four years. The team was ranked fourth in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed. Sean Payton retired over the offseason, and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was named the next head coach.