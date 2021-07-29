Ty Pennington engaged to Kellee Merrell: ‘Glad I waited for the one’

The “H” in HGTV is about to stand for “hubby.”

Network star Ty Pennington proposed to his girlfriend Kellee Merrell Wednesday, and she said yes!

“It’s the ‘yes’ for me…,” the 56-year-old “Ty Breaker” star captioned an Instagram photo of 33-year-old Merrell’s left hand as she wore a teardrop-shaped ring.

A rep for the “Trading Spaces” alum told People that Pennington proposed to the Canadian social media manager over morning coffee on the dock of his home in Palm Coast, Florida.

The couple met in 2010 while Pennington filmed a TV show in Toronto, staying connected over the years through mutual friends. They grew closer after reconnecting in early 2020 and subsequently choosing to quarantine together.

“I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She’s a beautiful person inside and out,” Pennington told People. “Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It’s one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one.”

“IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU MY FRIEND!!! Cannot wait to meet her,” Pennington’s “Trading Spaces” costar Genevieve Gorder commented on the engagement post. His “Ty Breaker” costar Sabrina Soto added, “What!!?? What!?! Yeah!!!!! Omg!!!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!! I’m so happy for you both!!!”

The happy couple is in the middle of renovating their dream home, which they recently purchased together in Savannah, Georgia.

Pennington previously dated actress Andrea Bock, whom the HGTV star referred to as a “great friend” when asked about his ex just last month.

