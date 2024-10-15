T’Wolves’ Donte DiVincenzo has heated exchange with Knicks coach in MSG return

Tensions were high at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night during an NBA preseason game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New York Knicks.

The two teams were just weeks removed from a blockbuster trade that saw Karl-Anthony Towns sent to New York for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and Keita Bates-Diop. The trade sent shock waves across the league and showed the Knicks were ready to go for an NBA championship as they teamed Towns with Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby.

DiVincenzo appeared to be playing with a chip on his shoulder.

First, he had words for the Knicks’ bench while he was shooting a free throw.

“Thank you for the trade Thibs,” he appeared to say toward Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. “Thank you for the trade. … that’s what happens when they let you run the show.”

After the game, DiVincenzo and Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson had a heated exchange of words and needed to be separated.

DiVincenzo told reporters after the game he was not saying “thanks for the trade” nor was he directing comments toward Thibodeau.

“It was in the general direction,” DiVincenzo said. “Obviously they had me on video saying it. I’m there anymore. I play. I’m competitive. I wear my heart on my sleeve. That’s all it was.”

He said he would handle the Brunson situation privately, according to the New York Post.

DiVincenzo played 81 games for the Knicks during the 2023-24 season. He averaged a career-high 15.5 points per game and shot 40.1% from 3-point range.

He will embark on a new journey this year – the fifth team he’s been on in four seasons.

The Knicks won the game 115-110. They will meet in the regular season on Dec. 19.

