Two women injured in ‘shooting incident’ at White Sox ballpark during game

Two people were wounded in a shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night during a game between the White Sox and the Oakland Athletics in Chicago, according to police.

Tom Ahern, the Chicago Police Department’s deputy director of news affairs and communications, said an investigation was ongoing. A press conference was initially scheduled after the game, but was canceled.

Ahern said in a statement that a 42-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 26-year-old woman’s abdomen was grazed by a bullet. The 42-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition while the other woman refused medical attention.

“Upon receiving notification of this incident, CPD responded immediately and deployed additional resources while coordinating with White Sox security to maintain the safety of those who were in attendance or working at the game,” Ahern said. “At no time was it believed there was an active threat.”

Videos posted to X, formerly Twitter, showed some panicked patrons running away from the stadium. Others were awaiting a Vanilla Ice concert at the end of the game that ended up being canceled because of “technical issues,” according to a message on the scoreboard.

“Due to technical issues, tonight’s postgame concert has been canceled,” the message read in part. “We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”

It was unclear how a weapon was able to get into the stadium in the first place. The ballpark doesn’t allow for any type of weapon to be brought into the facility.

“Weapons of any type, including pepper spray. It is illegal for anyone to enter or attempt to enter the ballpark with a firearm, regardless of permit,” according to the park’s rules.

A fan told FOX 32 Chicago he went through a metal detector to get into the stadium.

According to the box score on MLB.com, 21,906 people were counted in attendance.

The White Sox didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment but released the following statement on X:

“Two fans attending Friday’s game suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by bullets,” the team wrote. “It is unclear to investigators whether the shots were fired from outside or inside the ballpark. The incident continues to be investigated by Area One detectives from the Chicago Police Department. While the police continue to investigate, White Sox security confirms that this incident did not involve an altercation of any kind.

“The White Sox are thinking of the victims at this time and wishing them a speedy recovery.”

The shooting didn’t stop the game from carrying on.

The Athletics, who have already been eliminated from postseason contention, defeated the White Sox 12-4. Pitcher Dylan Cease was tagged for nine runs.

Oakland won their fourth game in their last five. Chicago lost for the 10th time in 13 games.