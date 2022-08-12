Two-time MVP Bryce Harper commits to play for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA just got another MVP for the World Baseball Classic.

Major League Baseball announced on Twitter that Bryce Harper will suit up for the red, white and blue for the first time in 2023.

Harper won the National League MVP award last season for the second time, having also won in 2015. He led the majors with a .615 slugging percentage and 1.044 OPS and also hit .309 with a .429 on-base percentage.

Harper is on the injured list with a broken thumb he suffered after getting hit by a pitch in June. Before the injury, he was slashing .318/.385/.599 with 15 homers and 48 RBI in 64 games. Despite the injury, he recorded enough numbers to earn his seventh All-Star nod.

The 29-year-old owns a career .919 OPS since joining the big leagues in 2012.

Team USA now has winners of five MVP awards on its roster. Three-time MVP Mike Trout committed in July and will serve as the team’s captain. It will also be his first time playing in the event.

Other first-timers include the Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto and Trevor Story of the Boston Red Sox.

St. Louis Cardinals Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt will both represent the country for the second time, defending USA’s title from 2017.

The WBC was originally slated to be played in 2021 but was postponed until March 8 of next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.