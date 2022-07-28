FOX Sports 

Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson to join LIV Golf: reports

Two-time Masters champion and 12-time PGA Tour winner Bubba Watson is the latest pro rumored to have joined the rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf league, according to reports.

Watson, 43, is expected to be announced as the latest member of LIV Golf during this week’s tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., The Telegraph reported Wednesday.

Bubba Watson, of the United States, plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
(Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

His first outing will be in Boston at The Oaks golf course at The International beginning Sept. 2. According to the report, he was given a $50 million signing bonus.

Watson announced back in May that he would be sidelined from golf for four to six weeks with a torn meniscus following the PGA Championship where he finished T30, a slight improvement from the Masters where he finished T39.

Bubba Watson, of the United States, reacts to his putt with a ball wave on the first green during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
(Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Watson joins other golf greats Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau amid fierce backlash over LIV Golf’s close ties to the Saudi Public Investment Fund – the financial backing of the league.

On Wednesday, LIV Golf announced its 2023 schedule, which includes 14 tournaments and a total purse of $405 million.

Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, talks with former U.S. President Trump on the first tee during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey.
(Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

The news release said LIV Golf League players are expected to compete in “numerous” International Series events, which would mean playing more than the 14 tournaments on the 2023 LIV Golf schedule.