Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson to join LIV Golf: reports

Two-time Masters champion and 12-time PGA Tour winner Bubba Watson is the latest pro rumored to have joined the rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf league, according to reports.

Watson, 43, is expected to be announced as the latest member of LIV Golf during this week’s tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., The Telegraph reported Wednesday.

His first outing will be in Boston at The Oaks golf course at The International beginning Sept. 2. According to the report, he was given a $50 million signing bonus.

Watson announced back in May that he would be sidelined from golf for four to six weeks with a torn meniscus following the PGA Championship where he finished T30, a slight improvement from the Masters where he finished T39.

Watson joins other golf greats Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau amid fierce backlash over LIV Golf’s close ties to the Saudi Public Investment Fund – the financial backing of the league.

On Wednesday, LIV Golf announced its 2023 schedule, which includes 14 tournaments and a total purse of $405 million.

The news release said LIV Golf League players are expected to compete in “numerous” International Series events, which would mean playing more than the 14 tournaments on the 2023 LIV Golf schedule.