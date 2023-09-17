Two-sport star Deion Sanders reveals biggest challenge in professional career: ‘Hitting that baseball’

Three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame alongside Deion Sanders in 2011.

Sharpe, the Denver Broncos legend who now works for ESPN, returned to Colorado Friday to interview Sanders during the latest edition of “First Take.” The show traveled to Colorado’s campus to preview the undefeated Buffaloes’ matchup against Colorado State.

At one point during Sanders’ appearance, Sharpe asked the two-sport star which of the games he played presented a tougher challenge.

Aside from his storied NFL career, Sanders spent nine seasons playing Major League Baseball.

“You played football, you played baseball, nice in basketball …. all-state in basketball, and now you’re a coach. What’s the hardest one?” Sharpe asked Sanders.

“Hitting that baseball,” Sanders responded.

“That baseball ain’t no joke. That’s why they fail seven out of ten times and still making $300 … $400 million a year,” Sanders added.

In 2016, Sanders revealed he had almost been a three-sport athlete. He told Sports Illustrated he had conversations with the Atlanta Hawks’ brass about appearing in an NBA game.

“I was close, I mean really close. This is a breaking story. I was really close to playing for the Atlanta Hawks for one game. When I was with the Braves … I don’t recall the year. Stan Kasten was the general manager of both teams, the Braves as well as the Hawks. It was going to allow me to play in an NBA game so that I could play three professional sports.” Sanders said.

Colorado State coach Jay Norvell sparked a feud with Sanders ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown. Norvell said he takes his hat and glasses off when he talks to “grown-ups” because that’s what his mother taught him.

Those comments appeared to be aimed at Sanders, who wears sunglasses on the sidelines during games and in press conferences.

Sanders made his big league debut in 1989 with the New York Yankees. He also had stints with the Braves, Reds and San Francisco Giants.