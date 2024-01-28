Two players ejected in women’s college basketball game after punches thrown over loose ball

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Big Ten women’s basketball game turned vicious for a few seconds earlier this week after a tussle for a loose ball turned fists flying.

A player from Michigan and Maryland were ejected after they each appeared to throw a punch at one another on Wednesday.

With just about three minutes left in the third quarter, Michigan’s Chyra Evans lost the ball while driving in for a bucket.

Lauren Hansen of Michigan and Terps’ Bri McDaniel then got tied up trying to get possession, leading to the refs calling a jump ball.

But there was some extracurricular activity between the two after the whistle blew.

Hansen appeared to throw at least one punch. The two had to be separated, and they were both ejected.

The brouhaha seemed to light a fire under Michigan, who trailed by eight when it happened. Maryland’s lead even grew to as much as 12, and they actually led by nine with just over three minutes to go.

The Wolverines ended the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run, forcing overtime. Michigan kept its momentum for a 79-77 win.

“I thought [the ejection] was going to motivate us,” Maryland head coach Brend Frese said. “But it didn’t really rally us in any way. I thought Michigan was just a lot more inspired [after the ejections].”

The Wolverines improved to 14-6 on the season (5-3 in conference play), while Maryland dropped to 12-7 (4-4).

