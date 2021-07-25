Two Nationals relievers could be on the move as the MLB trade deadline closes in

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is closing in, coming up at 4 p.m. ET on July 30th.

For the most part figuring out who the buyers and sellers will be is rather simple, as the teams that are out of the race usually look to dump players, while teams with a need and a thought of the postseason might go out and add depth or a piece of the pie to try and get to the World Series.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This year coming off the shortened Covid-19 year in 2020, it will be interesting to see how active the market truly is.

There’s a couple rumors coming out regading the Nationals, as Jim Bowden on MLB Network Radio reported that they have a couple relievers that they likely could afford to part with for some prospects for the future.

The first is Brad Hand, who is 5-3 with an impressive 2.63 ERA and 20 saves. Hand could be a free agent in 2022, so getting his services may just be a short term rental.

Another reliever that could be out there for the taking is Daniel Hudson. His numbers are actually better than that of Hand, as right now he’s 4-1 with a 2.37 ERA.

At 34 Hudson is on just a one-year deal with the Nats, again making his a solid candidate to be moved if a team is interested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reportedly the Blue Jays, known to be active in the bullpen market, are among the teams that have an interest in both throwers.