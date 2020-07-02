Twins' Trevor May on MLB's return: 'We're all just waiting for bad news'

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Trevor May has opted to participate in the 2020 MLB season amid the coronavirus pandemic, but he has discussed his concerns about baseball coming back in the middle of a health crisis.

“We’re all just waiting for bad news,” May told The Athletic. “It’s kind of the way this year has gone. … It’s hard to focus on getting your arm ready to go pitch in a Major League Baseball game.

“Maybe I’m not scared enough for my own safety. But I’m dreading that day I wake up and see on Twitter that someone in a front office somewhere not only tested positive but is really in dire straits.

“We’re not medical professionals that need to be there for other people,” May added. “I understand the whole [thinking] — ‘It’s fun to watch and would be a nice distraction.’ I get that. People need to be distracted sometimes. But sometimes it feels a little bit like we have a responsibility to send the other message that maybe we really need to figure this out as a group and not try to force things we want to do right now. It’s kind of what we’re doing.”

May isn’t the only player across the major sports in the United States to speak out about his concerns with coronavirus, and he won’t be the last. As more players continue to test positive for the virus, they will either opt-out of the remainder of the season depending on how serious it is, or the season could be canceled altogether.