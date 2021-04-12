Twins, Timberwolves postpone games in light of Daunte Wright shooting

The Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Minnesota Wild announced that they postponed their Monday games following the officer-involved shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis.

The Twins first announced the postponement of their game against the Boston Red Sox.

“Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play in today’s game,” the Twins said in a statement.

“The decision was made by the Minnesota Twins after consultation with Major League Baseball, and local and state officials. Information regarding the rescheduling of today’s game, and corresponding ticket details, will be released in the near future.”

The Twins concluded the statement by offering their sympathies to Wright’s family.

The Red Sox and Twins were scheduled to begin a four-game series Monday afternoon at Target Field. There was no word yet about rescheduling or the status of games set for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Shortly after, The Athletic reported that the Timberwolves would also suspend their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. And the Wild followed that up with a statement announcing the postponement of their game against the St. Louis Blues.

The shooting of the 20-year-old Wright happened on Sunday after a traffic stop.

In a statement, Brooklyn Center Police said that officers had stopped an individual shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday. After determining the driver had an outstanding warrant, police tried to arrest him. But the driver re-entered the vehicle and drove away, police said. An officer fired at the vehicle, striking the driver. Police said the vehicle traveled several blocks before crashing into another vehicle. A female passenger sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.

Wright’s death led to violent protests with officers in riot gear Sunday night into Monday morning.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said that the shooting was an accident. The officer involved in the shooting intended to reach for a Taser but accidentally grabbed her service weapon and deployed a single bullet.

Both the chief and Mayor Mike Elliott declined to release the officer’s name at this time but said the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension should be releasing information about all involved parties soon.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.