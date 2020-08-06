Twins' Miguel Sano smacks loud home run vs. Pirates: 'That one … broke left field'

Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano hit a three-run home run in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

While it was Sano’s third home run of the year, the most impressive part of the ordeal was the sound it made when it left the field. The ball appeared to slam off metal at PNC Park.

“It’s lined down the line and that one … broke left field” the broadcaster said.

Sano is coming off a monster season in 2019 in which he clobbered 34 home runs, recorded 79 RBI and had a .247 batting average along with a .923 RBI.

The home run put the Twins up three runs early in the game. In the second inning, Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco would tie the game with a three-run home run of his own.

It was the final game of a four-game series between the two teams. The Twins hit the road Friday for a series against the Kansas City Royals and have a road series against the Milwaukee Brewers after that. The team doesn’t have a home series until Aug. 14 when they start a weekend set against the Royals.

Minnesota is the defending American League Central champions. It was the first team to hit 10 wins in the shortened 2020 season.