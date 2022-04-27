Twins get wild walk-off win after Tigers’ chaotic play: ‘Never had a good grip’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers in a bizarre – and comedic – walk-off win on Tuesday night that left both teams scratching their heads in the end.

The Twins were trailing by one at the bottom of the ninth when Gregory Soto walked Trevor Larnach and Gio Urshela. That’s when Miguel Sano, who had the final hit for the Twins, hit a line drive to right field that just clipped the glove of Robbie Grossman.

What ensued next was a misread by Sano and Urshela. Sano ran for second after a throw to home plate went wide, forcing Urshela to run to third. The only problem was that Larnach was trapped on the base.

Tigers catcher Eric Haase threw the ball to third, but the ball soared over Jeimer Candelario’s head, resulting in two runs for the Twins to win the game 5-4.

“It’s a painful loss,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said after the game.

“Never had a good grip,” Haase said of the errant throw. “Grabbed a big ol’ mud ball and just sailed it.”

But Minnesota wouldn’t complain about the victory.

“Once in a while you walk away and you just kind of throw your hands in the air, and you smile, and you take the win,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We made some boo-boos on the bases, and we somehow made our way out of it and smell like roses.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.