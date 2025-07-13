Twins’ Byron Buxton mashes home run to complete cycle on his bobblehead day

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Saturday afternoon at Target Field was Byron Buxton bobblehead day, but Minnesota Twins fans were treated to another Buxton gift.

The All-Star outfielder hit for the cycle against the Pittsburgh Pirates and did it in grand fashion.

Buxton started it off with a single in the bottom of the first as the Twins’ leadoff hitter. During a six-run second inning for Minnesota, he tripled.

Once you get a triple that early, you’re on cycle watch.

Buxton then hit a ground-rule double in the third inning, putting the pressure on for the rest of the game.

In the fifth, Buxton got his fourth hit of the game, but it was a single. In the seventh, he went to the plate for the fifth, and possibly final, time. He quickly fell into an 0-2 hole, but it didn’t matter.

Buxton swung at an 80-mph breaking ball that clipped the lower part of the zone, and he got all of it. The ball traveled 427 feet into dead center, leaving his bat at 106 mph, and the crowd erupted.

It was the first cycle ever hit at Target Field, which opened in 2010, and the first cycle by a Twin since 2019, when Jorge Polanco accomplished the feat.

The last Twin to hit for the cycle at home was Michael Cuddyer in 2009, which was the final season of the Metrodome.

Buxton is finally showing what he can do on the field becuase he’s has been healthy for the majority of the season. He’s played in over 100 games just twice since 2015, but he has played in 77 of a possible 85 games this season.

He was named an All-Star for the second time in his career, also making it in 2022, when he mashed 28 homers in 92 games. But injuries derailed the rest of his season. In 2021, he played in just 61 games but accumulated a 4.9 WAR by slashing .306/.358/.647 with 19 homers and 32 RBIs.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.