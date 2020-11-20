Tulsa gets heroic efforts from third-string quarterback, linebacker in improbable comeback victory

Tulsa needed a hero on Thursday night and instead, it got two.

Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin was the third-stringer coming into the team’s home game against Tulane but played one of the heroes for a moment in the final seconds of regulation.

Brin heaved a long pass into the end zone with time running out in the fourth quarter — hoping someone in a Golden Hurricane uniform would come down with it.

The crazy plan worked.

JuanCarlos Santana caught the ball in the back of the end zone. It was a 37-yard touchdown pass and the extra point tied the game at 21 and forced overtime.

Brin came into the game after Tulsa starting quarterback Zach Smith and backup Seth Boomer were both forced to exit with injuries.

In the first overtime, the Golden Hurricane and the Green Wave traded field goals to bring the score to 24-24. Tulsa would get the victory in the next overtime frame.

Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins would intercept a pass from Michael Pratt and return it 94 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

In his relief role, Brin was 18-for-28 with 266 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He threw the other pass to Josh Johnson.

Corey Taylor II led the team in rushing with 132 yards on 19 carries. Santana had eight catches for 138 yards and Johnson seven catches for 95 yards.

Pratt had two touchdown passes despite only throwing for 76 yards. Stephon Hunderson led the Green Wave with 98 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Tulsa will likely remain in the AP Top 25 with the close victory. The Golden Hurricane move to 5-1 on the season. Tulane falls to 5-5.