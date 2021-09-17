Tulane to bring back ‘Greenie’ for matchup vs. Ole Miss

Tulane is going retro for its big matchup against No. 17 Ole Miss on Saturday.

The Green Wave will be wearing an old mascot on their helmets for the big game against the Rebels. The team announced Thursday that “Greenie” will return. Players will also be wearing a decal on their helmets making note that the team was SEC champs in 1934, 1939 and 1949.

Greenie was first coined by local cartoonist John Chase in 1945, who drew the cover of the football programs, according to the university. The mascot lasted until 1963 when it was replaced by a “determined looking Green Wave.”

Tulane played in the SEC from 1922 to 1965 before becoming an independent and later joining Conference USA and then the American Athletic Conference.

The team has a rivalry with Ole Miss dating back to 1893. Between 1919 and 1939, the Green Wave were on a 12-game winning streak against the Rebels. However, the two teams haven’t played since 2012. Ole Miss won the last 11 games but were forced to vacate the 2010 and 2012 matchups due to NCAA violations.

Tulane is entering the game 1-1, narrowly losing to Oklahoma to start the season and walloping FCS Morgan State last week. Ole Miss is 2-2 and has one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Matt Corral.

The two teams play at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.